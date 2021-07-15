Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 454.60 ($5.94). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 446.60 ($5.83), with a volume of 930,790 shares trading hands.

FXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,379.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

