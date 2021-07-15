Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

FRRVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on shares of Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.