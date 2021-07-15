Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 2,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11.

Fibra UNO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.