Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

