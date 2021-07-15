Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDUS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,519. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

