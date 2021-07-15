Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

