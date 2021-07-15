Financial Analysis: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.56% 26.56% 7.75% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.76 $28.05 million $2.60 19.96 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Focus Financial Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $56.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.