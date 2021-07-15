Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after buying an additional 79,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 251,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,570,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

