Financial Architects Inc Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 88.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 150,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

