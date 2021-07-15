Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

