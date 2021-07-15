Financial Comparison: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patria Investments and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Patria Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and StepStone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.10 $62.21 million $0.52 30.33 StepStone Group $787.72 million 4.64 $62.63 million $0.87 44.28

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Patria Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

