Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Down 8.5%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) shares were down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNNNF shares. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

