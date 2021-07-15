FinNexus (FNX) One Day Volume Hits $17.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3,830.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 3,375.4% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $238,903.43 and $17.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00852963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

