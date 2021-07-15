FintruX Network (FTX) Price Down 2.6% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $947,172.99 and $1,037.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00846383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

