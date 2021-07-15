FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $67.16 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $67.16 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001392 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 769,559,189 coins and its circulating supply is 338,245,494 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

