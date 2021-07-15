FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,242 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FireEye worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

FEYE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,855. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

