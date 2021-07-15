Firo Price Tops $4.87 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00015337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $58.88 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.85 or 0.06023216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.01433211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00395849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00135517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.00614931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00402570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00314330 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,083,130 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

