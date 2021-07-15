First American Financial (FAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

