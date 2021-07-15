First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.33% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $158,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

