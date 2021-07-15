First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.95. First Community shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 11,937 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

