First Foundation Advisors Buys 8,556 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.66. The company had a trading volume of 173,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,495. The company has a market cap of $480.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $246.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.