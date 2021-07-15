First Foundation Advisors Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $58,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.69. The stock had a trading volume of 644,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock worth $797,182,256. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

