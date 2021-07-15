First Foundation Advisors Has $26.44 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,557 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.