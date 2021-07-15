First Foundation Advisors Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.26. 105,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,003. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

