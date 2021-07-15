First Foundation Advisors Has $57.99 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,590 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $57,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.71. 280,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,907. The company has a market capitalization of $335.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.