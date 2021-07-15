First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $539.69. 293,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

