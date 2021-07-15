First Foundation Advisors Sells 140,518 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $43,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 1,533,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74.

