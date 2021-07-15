First Foundation Advisors Sells 8,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 209,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 170,461 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 334,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989,136. The company has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

