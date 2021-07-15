First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $23,900.00.

FFWM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 164,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

