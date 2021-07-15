First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of First Foundation worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFWM stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $990.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.