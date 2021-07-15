First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE AG opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $30,423,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $33,035,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

