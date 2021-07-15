First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 192.3% in June

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FAM stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
