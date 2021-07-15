First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 192.3% in June

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAM stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 564.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

