First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the June 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $28.92.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.