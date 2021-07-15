First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

