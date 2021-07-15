First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 71,190 shares.The stock last traded at $65.24 and had previously closed at $65.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

