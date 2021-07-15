First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $30.26 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.