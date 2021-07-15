First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 74.5% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,782,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter.

