First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FYX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.71. 27,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.29. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $97.17.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
