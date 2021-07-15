First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 83.1% in June

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 87,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
