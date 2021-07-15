First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 75.7% in June

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FUNC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. First United has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First United will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $73,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First United by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First United by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 1.6% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

