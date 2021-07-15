FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.33 ($1.00).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 80.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of £986.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

