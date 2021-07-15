Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.73. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 4,521 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

