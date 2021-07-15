Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.95. 51,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,047. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

