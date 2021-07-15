Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.