Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.51. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 1,088,064 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCU. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$335.04 million and a PE ratio of -24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a current ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

