Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.01. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 3,427 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.