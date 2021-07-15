Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Shares Down 7.3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 327,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 518,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, MKM Partners started coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

