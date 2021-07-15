FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,906. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

