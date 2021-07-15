Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

