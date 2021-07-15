Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $22.45. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,920,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

